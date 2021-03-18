Big Thief’s Buck Meek says band’s new album is “pretty much done”

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has given an update on the status of the band’s new album, revealing that it’s “pretty much done”.

Speaking to Guitar.com in a new interview, Meek revealed that the band have been quietly working on their fifth album over the past year.

“Lockdown was a well-needed respite, I needed a break,” he said. “And then Big Thief ended up making new music for nearly six months, which was really nice because we’ve been touring so hard we’ve had little chance to record in the last couple of years.”

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Two Hands’, he said, is “pretty much done” and “certainly different”.

Meek also revealed that he’s already been working on his new solo album, the follow-up to ‘Two Saviors’, which dropped in January this year.

The forthcoming Big Thief album will mark their first since the one-two punch of ‘U.F.O.F.’ and ‘Two Hands’ in 2019.

Earlier this year, the band previewed a working version of new song ‘Simulation Swarm’ on social media.

Big Thief frontwoman Adrianne Lenker also released solo material recently, with a double album ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’.

In a review of the double release, NME‘s Ilana Kaplan wrote, “What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”