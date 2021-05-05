Bigfoot Festival reveal full music line-up for their 2021 event

Bigfoot Festival have announced the full line-up for their 2021 festival next month.

The Ragley Hall, Warwickshire-based event, which is being billed as the UK’s first-ever craft beer music festival, is set to be held from June 18-20.

Bigfoot previously confirmed Primal Scream as their main headliners, with the likes of Hot Chip‘s Megamix, Baxter Dury and Fat White Family also set to play across the weekend.

Advertisement

This morning (May 5) Bigfoot have shared their full music line-up for 2021, as well as confirming details of all of the food and drink vendors at this year’s festival – you can see the line-up poster below.

“I can’t think of a better way to recover from COVID, Brexit and Trump than for us all to get together in the great outdoors at the height of English summer time, drink locally made world-class beer and watch one of the all-time great bands,” Bigfoot’s co-founder Greg Wells said in a statement.

The festival say they will be operating a “watertight COVID-secure protocol”, including COVID-secure Risk Assessments on every aspect of the event, strong layout and density management (as well as flow planning), increased cleaning procedures at every touch point, use of PPE and Track & Trace.

Tickets for Bigfoot 2021 are on sale now, and you can find them and more information about the festival here.