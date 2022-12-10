Biig Piig and Deb Never share new collaboration ‘Picking Up’

Biig Piig and Deb Never have shared a brand new collaboration – listen to ‘Picking Up’ below.

The track is set to appear on the former’s upcoming mixtape called ‘Bubblegum’, which is set to arrive on January 20. The record was first previewed in September with the single ‘Kerosene’.

Biig Piig – aka Jess Smyth – describes ‘Picking Up’ as “about wanting to run, get outside of your body, or go and punch something…anything to get the feeling out.

Advertisement

“I just love Deb and her energy: the track itself is heavy, but we had a lot of fun making a song about following anxiety and chaos,” she added.

Deb Never said: “I’ve been a fan of Biig Piig for a while now so it holds dear to me that we created something special, especially with Mac Wetha, who is a close friend and who produced on the track. I’m elated to be a part of this song.”

Listen to ‘Picking Up’ and watch the pair play it live together recently below.

Discussing the new mixtape, Biig Piig said: “Bubblegum is sweet and nice to look at, but it’s sticky.

Advertisement

“I like the innocence, but was drawn to the texture — balloony, elastic, stretchy. And it bursts, too. That’s what the tape felt like.”

Back in July Biig Piig released ‘Crash Course’, her collaborative track with Blu DeTiger. “Making the track in LA with Blu, Oscar Scheller and Rex Detiger was so fun, it all flowed so great in the studio and the drums and bass line just set me off,” the Irish artist said about the song.

“I feel like we tapped into this divine feminine energy, and when the lyrics and melodies came I pictured us driving fast down a highway, GTA-style blaring the speakers.”