Biig Piig announces London show for Gaza Aid with Choose Love

Biig Piig has announced a London benefit concert in aid of Choose Love – find all the details below.

The Irish artist – real name Jessica Smyth – is due to headline Gaza Aid at the Villiage Underground in Shoreditch on Sunday, February 4. Tickets are on sale now – buy yours here.

She is joined on the line-up by Kojaque, Lava La Rue, Maverick Sabre (acoustic), Mac Wetha (DJ) and Yunè Pinku (DJ). There’ll also be a performance by some “special surprise guests” who are yet to be confirmed.

All profits raised from ticket sales and merchandise will go towards the non-governmental organisation Choose Love, which provides humanitarian aid to refugees around the world.

The funds will directly support the non-profit’s emergency response work in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a statement, Biig Piig said: “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is one of the most horrific I’ve seen in my lifetime. There have been so many lives destroyed and dreams taken from innocent people.

GAZA AID 🍉

Sunday 4th February 2024

Village Underground, London

Doors: 6:30pm

Tickets £25https://t.co/hD6xlJ6eQV pic.twitter.com/jn8sjGUM1H — Biig Piig (@BiigPiigMusic) January 19, 2024

“I wanted to hold an event to support the people that have been affected and to spread awareness [of] what’s happening in real-time.”

Emma Stevenson, Deputy CEO of Choose Love, commented: “We’re so grateful to Biig Piig [for] choosing love and helping us get essential aid to the 2+million people trapped inside Gaza.

“It’s unbearable to witness the devastation and suffering of so many people. But by choosing love there is always something we can do when we come together. Biig Piig and everyone who attends the event on February 4th will be making a huge difference.”

According to Al Jazeera, the latest death toll stands at 24,987 Palestinians, and approximately 1,139 people killed in Israel since October 7, 2023.

Last month saw the Musicians’ Union call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East” as violence continued in Gaza.

Elsewhere, the likes of Pulp, Lucy Dacus and Sleater-Kinney were among over 4000 artists who came together to demand a ceasefire under the Musicians For Palestine collective.

Sam Fender, The Libertines, Fontaines D.C. and more also signed a #MusicForACeasefire open letter in conjunction with the Jeremy Corbyn-founded Peace And Justice Project last November.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged world leaders to “take a stand” in a new interview.