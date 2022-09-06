Biig Piig shares new single ‘Kerosene’ and announces London and Dublin gigs

Biig Piig has shared her latest single ‘Kerosene’ and announced details of a series of live shows in London and Dublin – you can listen to her new track below.

The song follows on from the Irish artist’s June single ‘Fun’, which was subsequently remixed by Yuné Pinku.

Biig Piig has shared ‘Kerosene’ today (September 6), which was written alongside her ‘Feels Right’ collaborators Zach Nahome and Maverick Sabre.

“‘Kerosene’ is the first track off a wider project I’m working on,” the artist, real name Jess Smyth, explained in a statement. “It’s about wanting someone to rip my clothes off, and the tension of that relationship… my own hot girl summer anthem, tbh.”

You can listen to Biig Piig’s ‘Kerosene’ below.

Biig Piig has also announced a quartet of November shows in London and Dublin. She’ll play two intimate dates at Hoxton Hall – marking her first London gigs since 2019 – on November 3 and 4, before heading to Dublin to perform at The Sound House on November 9 and 10.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (September 7) to fans who are signed up to Biig Piig’s mailing list, before a general sale will follow at 10am on Friday (September 9) – you can find tickets here.

Back in July Biig Piig released ‘Crash Course’, her collaborative track with Blu DeTiger.

“Making the track in LA with Blu, Oscar Scheller and Rex Detiger was so fun, it all flowed so great in the studio and the drums and bass line just set me off,” the Irish artist said in a statement about the song.

“I feel like we tapped into this divine feminine energy, and when the lyrics and melodies came I pictured us driving fast down a highway, GTA-style blaring the speakers.”