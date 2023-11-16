Bikini Kill announce 2024 UK and European tour

Bikini Kill have announced details of a UK and Europe tour to take place next summer.

The riot grrrl pioneers will play a series of eleven shows in June, including a headline set at London’s Roundhouse on June 12. Tickets go on general sale at midday on Friday (November 17). Visit here to buy them, and check out the full list of dates below.

Earlier this year, the band’s singer Kathleen Hanna announced that her memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, will be released in May 2024. The book will discuss the emergence of the ’90s feminist punk movement, and detail the life and relationships of the artist.

Advertisement

It will also explore how Hanna became a founder of the riot grrrl movement and went on to inspire the likes of Kurt Cobain and Sonic Youth with her attitude and work as a musician, as well as her struggle with Lyme disease. Pre-order the book here.

The band had intended to tour the UK and Europe in 2022, but those plans had to be cancelled due to a band member testing positive for COVID as well as “other circumstances out of our control”. They completed the postponed North American leg of that tour earlier in 2023.

Last year, Bikini Kill’s guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and drum tech Vice Cooler announced a benefit compilation featuring contributions from The Linda Lindas and Kim Gordon. For this, Hanna featured on the album’s first single ‘Mirrorball’.

Bikini Kill’s 2024 UK/European tour dates:

JUNE

Advertisement

2 – Grand Parc, Bordeaux

3 – Elysee Montmatre, Paris

5 – De Roma, Antwerp

6 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

8 – Kulturhaus, Berlin

9 – Vega, Copenhagen

10 – Pustervik, Gothenburg

12 – Roundhouse, London

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

16 – Crossing, Birmingham