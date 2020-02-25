Bikini Kill announce more live reunion dates for 2020

Bikini Kill have announced further reunion shows scheduled for later this year – you can check out the schedule below.

The US punk band made their long-awaited return last summer when they took to the stage for the first time in 22 years. Their run of reunion gigs included two a two-night billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Primed to hit the road for a victory lap of dates next month, Bikini Kill took to Instagram earlier today (February 25) to unveil a string of shows in the southeastern US.

This newly-announced tour will kick off in Miami on September 12, before the band go on to visit the likes of Orlando, Charlottesville, Nashville and Atlanta throughout the month.

“We are very excited to announce a tour of the SE in September!” the group captioned the official tour poster. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (February 28).

These shows will follow on from Bikini Kill’s scheduled festival appearances at Primavera and Oslo’s Øya festival in June and August respectively.

Bikini Kill’s last live show was a headline slot at Chicago’s Riot Fest in September 2019, which also featured live sets from Blink-182, The Raconteurs, Slayer, and more.

The band last released a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back in 1996, before splitting the following year. It’s not yet known if they will write and record any new material.

