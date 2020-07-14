Bikini Kill announce UK and European tour dates for 2021

Bikini Kill have confirmed another run of UK comeback shows for next year – check out the schedule below.

The US punk outfit made their long-awaited return to the stage last summer, marking their first live performances in 22 years. Their run of reunion gigs included a two-night billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

With the coronavirus crisis forcing the cancellation of their US and Canada dates for 2020, Bikini Kill have now announced that they will visit the UK once again next summer.

The group will perform at Glasgow’s Barrowland on May 31 before heading down to London for a show at London’s Roundhouse two days later (June 2). Further concerts are set to take place in Italy and Germany.

Tickets are due to go on general sale this Thursday (July 16) at 10am.

Bikini Kill will play:

Mon May 31 2021 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wed June 02 2021 – LONDON Roundhouse

Sun June 06 2021 – BOLOGNA Locomotiv (Italy)

Mon June 07 2021 – MILAN Magnolia (Italy)

Wed June 09 2021 – HAMBURG Gruenspan (Germany)

Thu June 10 2021 – BERLIN ASTRA Kulturhaus (Germany)

Bikini Kill had been due to perform at Primavera last month and Oslo’s Øya festival in August, though both events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Announcing the cancellation of their US and Canada headline tour, they said: “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region.”

The band last released a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back in 1996, before they split the following year. It’s not yet known whether there are plans to write and record any new material.