Bikini Kill cancel European and UK tour dates

Biniki Kill have cancelled their planned European and UK tour dates for this month, due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19 as well as “other circumstances out of our control”.

The riot grrrl pioneers were scheduled to perform as part of this year’s Primavera Sound festival in Spain this month. They were also set to perform headline shows in Italy, France, Belgium and the UK, after their 2020 tour was postponed due to the pandemic. Those shows will no longer go ahead either.

“We are extremely sorry that we will be unable to play these shows,” the band wrote in a statement, advising ticket-holders to contact venues for any questions regarding refunds.

The announcement comes after the band were forced to cancel a planned show in St. Augustine, Florida on Tuesday (May 31), also due to a member having COVID-19.

Bikini Kill are set to commence touring again on June 23 with a show at Cat’s Cradle in Carrobo, North Carolina. They have North American dates booked from then until the end of July, with European festival gigs in August before they return to the States for a handful of shows in September.

In other Bikini Kill news, last month guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats drummer Vice Cooler announced a benefit compilation, raising money for the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust. That’s out tomorrow (June 3) and features contributions from Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna along with The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon and more.