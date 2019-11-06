They made their return earlier this year after more than two decades away

Bikini Kill have announced further reunion shows scheduled for 2020 – see the full list of dates below.

The US punk outfit made their long-awaited return over the summer, taking to the stage for the first time in 22 years for a tour which saw them perform two gigs at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Looking ahead to next year, the band have today (November 6) confirmed that they’ll be heading back out on the road in March through to late May for a string of US headline dates.

Kathleen Hanna and co. will stop off in Seattle, Portland, Boston and more cities on the stint. “We’re so excited to announce more shows in 2020,” Bikini Kill wrote on their official Twitter page.

The tour will be followed by a European festival appearance in August, with the group set to appear at Oslo’s Øya 2020 alongside Bon Iver and more. You can find more information and ticket details here.

Bikini Kill’s last show was a headline slot at Chicago’s Riot Fest back in September, which also featured live sets from Blink-182, The Raconteurs, Slayer, and more.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the band will write and record any new material. Bikini Kill’s last studio album, ‘Reject All American’, was released in 1996. They split the following year.