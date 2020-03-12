Bikini Kill postpone live reunion dates due to the coronavirus outbreak

Bikini Kill have postponed a series of US and Canada tour dates following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The US punk band were due to perform a number of shows from tomorrow (March 13) kicking off in Olympia, Seattle and in Victoria in Canada.

But they have now postponed their shows and are set to reschedule them at a later date and offer refunds.

In a statement, the band wrote: “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region.”

They also urged urged fans to donate to the Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter as well, since their shows in Olympia were to benefit that charity.

Bikini Kill’s remaining tour schedule for 2020 resumes May 10 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is currently booked all the way through October, with stops across the US, Canada and Europe including gigs at at Primavera and Oslo’s Øya festival in June and August respectively.

They made their long-awaited return last summer when they took to the stage for the first time in 22 years. Their run of reunion gigs included a two-night billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band last released a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back in 1996, before splitting the following year. It’s not yet known if they will write and record any new material.