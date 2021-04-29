Check out Bikini Kill’s rescheduled tour dates for 2022

Bikini Kill have postponed their planned 2021 tour dates until next year – you can see the full schedule below.

The US punk outfit were set to hit the road in the UK, Europe and North America this year, having made their long-awaited live return in 2019.

After pushing back their US and Canada dates for 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, Bikini Kill have now confirmed that they will return to the stage on April 29, 2022 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

A run of European gigs will follow their US dates, with shows booked for Italy, France and Belgium in June. The band will then touch down in the UK for headline performances at the O2 Academy Glasgow (June 12) and London’s Roundhouse (June 13).

Tickets purchased for the original tour will be carried over to the new dates (via Stereoboard), while any remaining passes can be purchased from here.

“We announced a lot of shows yesterday and know there are lots of questions about existing tickets, rescheduled shows, etc,” Bikini Kill wrote on Twitter today (April 29).

“It’s always best to check with the venue, many have posted their policies but dm’s are open now if you have questions.”

Bikini Kill’s tour dates for 2022 are as follows:

Fri April 29 2022 – LOS ANGELES California – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles CA (USA)

Mon May 02 2022 – TUCSON Arizona – Rialto Theatre – Tucson (USA)

Wed May 04 2022 – ALBUQUERQUE New Mexico – TBA (USA)

Thu May 05 2022 – EL PASO Texas – Outdoors at The Lowbrow Palace (USA)

Sat May 07 2022 – AUSTIN Texas – Mohawk – Austin Outdoors (USA)

Sun May 08 2022 – AUSTIN Texas – Mohawk – Austin Outdoors (USA)

Fri May 27 2022 – MIAMI Florida – Ground – FL (USA)

Sat May 28 2022 – MIAMI Florida – Ground – FL (USA)

Sun May 29 2022 – ORLANDO Florida – Plaza Live (USA)

Tue May 31 2022 – ST AUGUSTINE Florida – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Backyard Stage (USA)

Sun June 05 2022 – BOLOGNA Locomotiv (Italy)

Mon June 06 2022 – MILAN Magnolia (Italy)

Wed June 08 2022 – PARIS Trabendo (France)

Fri June 10 2022 – BRUSSELS Botanique (Belgium)

Sun June 12 2022 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow (United Kingdom)

Mon June 13 2022 – LONDON Roundhouse (United Kingdom)

Thu June 23 2022 – CARRBORO North Carolina – Cat’s Cradle (USA)

Fri June 24 2022 – CHARLOTTESVILLE Virginia – Jefferson Theater – VA (USA)

Sat June 25 2022 – ASHEVILLE North Carolina – Orange Peel (USA)

Mon June 27 2022 – KNOXVILLE Tennessee – Mill & Mine (USA)

Tue June 28 2022 – LOUISVILLE Kentucky – Headliners Music Hall – KY (USA)

Thu June 30 2022 – NASHVILLE Tennessee – Marathon Music Works (USA)

Fri July 01 2022 – ATLANTA Georgia – Eastern – GA (USA)

Sun July 03 2022 – OAKLAND California – Mosswood Meltdown (USA)

Fri July 08 2022 – NEW YORK New York – Rooftop at Pier 17 (USA)

Mon July 11 2022 – SILVER SPRING Maryland – Fillmore Silver Spring (USA)

Tue July 12 2022 – SILVER SPRING Maryland – Fillmore Silver Spring (USA)

Wed July 13 2022 – PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania – Franklin Music Hall (USA)

Fri July 15 2022 – BOSTON Massachusetts – Wang Theater At The Boch Center (USA)

Sat July 16 2022 – SOUTH BURLINGTON Vermont – Higher Ground (USA)

Mon July 18 2022 – MONTREAL Quebec – MTELUS (Canada)

Tue July 19 2022 – TORONTO Ontario – Danforth Music Hall Theatre (Canada)

Wed July 20 2022 – TORONTO Ontario – Danforth Music Hall Theatre (Canada)

Fri July 22 2022 – CLEVELAND Ohio – Agora Theatre (USA)

Sat July 23 2022 – ROYAL OAK Michigan – Royal Oak Music Theatre (USA)

Sun July 24 2022 – MILWAUKEE Wisconsin – Riverside Theatre – WI (USA)

Sun August 07 2022 – BERLIN ASTRA Kulturhaus (Germany)

Mon August 08 2022 – HAMBURG Gruenspan (Germany)

Thu September 08 2022 – PORTLAND Oregon – Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom (USA)

Fri September 09 2022 – PORTLAND Oregon – Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom (USA)

Sun September 11 2022 – OLYMPIA Washington – Capitol Theater (USA)

Mon September 12 2022 – OLYMPIA Washington – Capitol Theater – Olympia (USA)

Thu September 15 2022 – VICTORIA British Columbia – Distrikt Victoria (Canada)

Sat September 17 2022 – REDMOND Washington – Marymoor Park (USA)

Bikini Kill last released a studio album with ‘Reject All American’ back in 1996, before they split the following year. It’s not yet known whether there are plans to write and record any new material.

Back in February, however, the band’s Kathleen Hanna appeared on a new version of the WandaVision theme tune.