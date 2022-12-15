Bilbao BBK adds Phoenix, IDLES, Jamie xx and more to 2023 lineup

Bilbao BBK has added another 18 names to its lineup for 2023, including Phoenix, IDLES and Jamie xx.

Fever Ray, Röyksopp, Avalon Emerson, Anz, HAAi, SHERELLE, M83 and DUKI will also be on the bill for the Spanish festival, which will take place from July 6-8, 2023.

They join previously announced acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, The Chemical Brothers, 070 Shake, Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital. Check out the updated lineup poster below. You can purchase tickets here.

Nuevos nombres 🌲 18 more artist you shouldn´t miss at #bilbaobbklive Phoenix, M83, Fever Ray, IDLES, Jamie xx, DUKI, Amaia and many more…

— Bilbao BBK Live (@bilbaobbklive) December 15, 2022

This year’s edition of Bilbao BBK marked the festival’s return after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Phoenix’s recent album ‘Alpha Zulu’ received a four-star review in NME which described it as “refusing to stand on ceremony with their surroundings; they appreciate the scale, but never abandon their character. It’s like wandering the halls of the band’s own personal gallery, a stroll through time, and a chance to see some of their most glistening pieces yet up close.”

Elsewhere, IDLES recently spoke to NME about their debut album ‘Brutalism’ on its five-year anniversary.

Frontman Joe Talbot discussed how the album helped him find his voice as a songwriter adding: “The violence within me wasn’t something I wanted to admit. I didn’t want to admit to being an intimidating human, or to being aggressive: I wanted to be seen as something else. Once I got that out, I realised that with my love comes aggression. I’m a very loving man, and I’m very kind-hearted and gentle-minded. But I’m just violently spirited as well.”