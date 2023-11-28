Bilbao BBK Live announce Arcade Fire, Massive Attack, The Prodigy and more for 2024 line-up

Bilbao BBK Live have announced Arcade Fire, Massive Attack, The Prodigy and more for the 2024 line-up.

The Spanish festival, which takes place from July 11-13, 2024, will also see Jungle, Overmono, Ezra Collective, Floating Points, Underworld, Noname, Khruangbin, JPEGMAFIA, Death From Above 1979, Alvvays, Los Bitchos, Parcels and more perform.

General sale tickets for the festival will go live this Friday (December 1) at 9am GMT from here, or fans can alternatively access a special pre-sale from Wednesday (November 29) at 9am GMT time until 9am December 1. Find the full line-up in the poster below.

Advertisement

Next year marks the second summer of festival slots for Arcade Fire since allegations of sexual misconduct arose against frontman Win Butler.

Butler responded to the accusations of “inappropriate” actions in a statement, claiming he was “very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour” but maintaining that “these relationships were all consensual”.

Butler’s wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne also shared her own statement, in which she said: “I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

Last August the band continued with their European tour despite the allegations, and went on to headline festivals this year like MEO Kalorama in Lisbon, Cala Mijas in Spain and Corona Capital in California.

Reviewing last year’s Bilbao BBK Live – where the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Pavement performed – NME wrote that the event “continues to stand at the forefront of the European festival circuit”.

Advertisement

The festival takes place in in Kobetamendi, or Mount Cobetas, a short journey from Bilbao city centre.

2024 headliners The Prodigy this month completed their own European tour, which included two nights at Alexandra Palace in London over the weekend. They have also been announced for HellFest Open Air 2024, which takes place from June 27-30, 2024 in Clisson, France.