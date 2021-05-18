Bilbao BBK Live postponed until 2022: “We will return even more eager to celebrate live music”

Bilbao BBK Live has been postponed until 2022 due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The Spanish event was due to return between July 8-10, 2021, with the likes of The Killers, Pet Shop Boys, Supergrass and FKA Twigs appearing on this year’s line-up.

Organisers have today (May 18), however, announced BBK ’21 will no longer take place, and confirmed that the festival’s 15th anniversary edition will now be held next summer. The line-up for Bilbao 2022 will arrive by July 8.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, a big thank you to all of you for your patience and resilience during these tough times,” a statement read. “We feel your support now more than ever. As you can imagine, Bilbao BBK Live will not be held as originally planned nor on the scheduled date.

“We will have to wait a bit longer as the highly anticipated reunion is postponed to 2022.”

The post continues: “We appreciate your patience, and we share the same frustration for missing out on the festival yet again. All we can think about is how incredible the reunion is going to be after this long wait, and we guarantee it will be worth it.

“We will return even more eager to celebrate and enjoy live music. SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!”

Advertisement

Those who purchased tickets for Bilbao BBK 2021 will receive information regarding refunds in early July. You can read the full statement in the above tweet.