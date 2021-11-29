The organisers of Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live have announced a brand new three day music festival called Cala Mijas.

Taking place from September 1-3, 2022 in the town of Mijas, just south of Malaga, the festival has revealed the first 14 names on the bill. Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed for a headline slot, with other names including Kraftwerk, Hot Chip, Chet Faker and Blossoms.

Cala Mijas will also showcase some of Spain’s most exciting new talent, such as electro-punk band El Columpio Asesino, indie group Love of Lesbian and Sen Senra. More names are to be announced but in the meantime, see the line-up below.

☀ Llega #CalaMijas el cierre perfecto para tus vacaciones, Arctic Monkeys con fecha exclusiva en España, Kraftwerk, Chet Faker, y muchos más encabezan las primeras confirmaciones en tu cita imprescindible del fin del verano. ☀ pic.twitter.com/4Kj87p0yUL — Cala Mijas (@CalaMijasFest) November 23, 2021

The new festival will give audiences a chance to enjoy live music in one of the Costa Del Sol’s most celebrated beachfront locations. The organisers of Cala Mijas have pledged to follow the guidelines of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, both in the festival’s execution and the way its values are promoted. Tickets and camping packages for the festival will go on sale on Wednesday, December 1. Sign up to the exclusive pre-sale here.

In other news, the line-up for next year’s edition of the Bilbao BBK Live festival was announced earlier this month, with LCD Soundsystem, The Killers, J Balvin and the Pet Shop Boys all set to perform headlining sets.

The Spanish festival returns next July, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be the annual event’s 15th incarnation, and is set to run between Thursday July 7 and Saturday 9.

Arctic Monkeys were also recently announced as the headliners for Sziget Festival 2022, alongside Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon. The event will take place in Budapest, Hungary between August 10 and August 15. Three-day tickets are available here starting at €195 (£164).