Comedian Bill Bailey has confirmed he’ll show off his love of Metallica by dancing to the band’s iconic hit ‘Enter Sandman’ on the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final next weekend.

The musical comic will dance the Tango to Metallica’s 1991 hit with partner Oti Mabuse on next Saturday’s show, after making it through on Sunday night’s results show (December 6).

While Bailey is one of the favourites to win the entire show, host Claudia Winkleman said the pair’s dance would be a “first” in the show’s history.

Bailey is known for his love of the metal titans, having previously covered ‘Enter Sandman’ on musical horns at Sonisphere Festival in July 2011 – with a rehearsal clip showing off his impressive skills.

However, he’s not the only musician to show off an original take on Metallica recently – with The Hu sharing a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Sad But True’ in Mongolian.

The Mongolian band’s cover of ‘Sad But True’ hears them use traditional Mongolian instrumentation along with their signature style of throat singing. The same distorted guitar melody from the original song helps drive the song forward, but the folk rock band sing the lyrics in their native language.

Meanwhile, a newly released video has captured the moment that Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett played a 1959 Les Paul guitar which was previously played by Fleetwood Mac‘s Peter Green.