Bill Rieflin, drummer for R.E.M., King Crimson, and Ministry, has died aged 59

Former R.E.M., Ministry, and King Crimson drummer Bill Rieflin has died of cancer at the age of 59.

The musician’s death was confirmed by King Crimson founder Robert Fripp, who paid tribute on his official social media pages.

“A call from Tracy Rieflin in Seattle. Bill Rieflin flew from this world c. 18.50 Pacific, 18.50 UK,” he wrote.

“Tracy told Toyah [Wilcox, Fripp’s wife] and me that the day was grey, and as Bill flew away the clouds opened, and the skies were blue for about fifteen minutes. Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you. Pal Susan Silver has just sent us this pic from our visit last November.”

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success… Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig. R.I.P Bill Rieflin#MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #Revco #BillRieflin #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/5YfhvGUZcR — Ministry (@WeAreMinistry) March 24, 2020

Rieflin started out in Seattle, where he eventually joined up with Ministry’s Al Jourgensen to record some of the industrial metal band’s most celebrated albums – including ‘The Land Of Rape and Honey’, ‘The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste’, and ‘Psalm 69’.

Despite working extensively in the industrial metal genre with other bands including KMFDM and Pigface, he became a member of R.E.M. in the early 2000s after the retirement of original drummer Bill Berry. He played on the albums ‘Around The Sun’, ‘Accelerate’, and ‘Collapse Into Now’.

Rieflin joined Fripp as a member of King Crimson in 2013 and remained with the influential prog-rock group until his death.

Paying tribute on Twitter, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic wrote: “So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician.”

One of the wisest, kindest, funniest, grumpiest, most talented humans that has ever graced the earth has left us. Member of REM, King Crimson, and countless other projects, Bill Rieflin introduced me to so many new ways of thinking, both through his art and his friendship. pic.twitter.com/4jDp0u0fz1 — Dave Depper (@davedepper) March 24, 2020

The great Bill Rieflin has changed hotel rooms for the last time – after a long battle with cancer he checked out and left us today. Musical genius and bleak perfectionist, Bill graced me with his drumming, harmonies and laser-sharp insight between 2005 and 2013. RIP dear boy. — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) March 25, 2020

In turn, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea responded: “Ahh fuck Bill died??? I loved that guy. What a sweetheart and a great fucking drummer. damn.”

Robyn Hitchcock added: “The great Bill Rieflin has changed hotel rooms for the last time – after a long battle with cancer he checked out and left us today. Musical genius and bleak perfectionist, Bill graced me with his drumming, harmonies and laser-sharp insight between 2005 and 2013. RIP dear boy.”