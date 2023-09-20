Bill Ryder-Jones shares new single ‘This Can’t Go On’ and announces LP ‘Lechyd Da’

Bill Ryder-Jones has shared his latest single ‘This Can’t Go On’ and has announced his upcoming LP ‘Lechyd Da’.

Serving as the lead single to Jones’ fifth studio album, ‘This Can’t Go On’ features strings lifted from a 1978 Flashlight song. Directed by James Slater, the video for the track sees a young schoolboy walking through Crail, Fife in Scotland. The video references the LP’s artwork which was painted by Dale Bissland.

Speaking of ‘Lechyd Da’ in a press release, Jones shared his love for the album sharing: “I haven’t been this proud of a record since A Bad Wind Blows in My Heart.” The LP has been described as “rooted in love, loss, pain, heartache and often a deep darkness, but also one that frequently ends up in places of profound beauty, hope and joy” as per press release.

“It’s my most produced record. It’s basically me carrying on with myself again, but this time around I’m a bit more competent as a producer,” he added. The musician has been working from his Yawn Studios in West Kirby, producing for the likes of Mick Head, Gerry Love and Saint Saviour.

The album’s title, ‘Lechyd Da’, good health in Welsh, while the LP’s closing track ‘Nos Da’ means goodnight. Speaking of the use of the Welsh phrases, Jones said: “My love of Wales has always been there. Half of my family is from there, I lost my brother there, all my childhood holidays were in Scotland or Wales. It’s just a magical place with an incredibly beautiful language. Although I did have to go to Gruff Rhys and ask him about calling it this as I’m still very much an Englishman – he OK’d it.”

‘Lechyd Da’ is set for release on January 12, 2024 via Domino. Pre-order/pre-save the LP here.

‘Lechyd Da’ track list is:

1. ‘I Know That It’s Like This (Baby)’

2. ‘A Bad Wind Blow In My Heart pt. 3’

3. ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’

4. ‘We Don’t Need Them’

5. ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’

6. ‘This Can’t Go On’

7. ‘…And The Sea…’

8. ‘Nothing To Be Done’

9. ‘It’s Today Again’

10. ‘Christinha’

11. ‘How Beautiful I Am’

12. ‘Thankfully For Anthony’

13. ‘Nos Da’

Jones has also announced an intimate London gig at the Lexington on Wednesday, September 27. He as also shared the dates for a UK, Ireland and European tour in March 2024. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Bill Ryder-Jones Live dates are:

SEPTEMBER

27 – London, The Lexington

MARCH 2024

12 – Glasgow, Room 2

13 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

15 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

16 – Manchester, New Century Hall

17 – Bristol, Thekla

19 – Brighton, CHALK

20 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

21 – Liverpool, Content

23 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

24 – Hamburg, Hafenklang

25 – Berlin, Kantine am Berghain

27 – Antwerp, Trix Bar

28 – Paris, La Maroquinerie

30 – Dublin, The Workman’s Club

31 – Belfast, Black Box