News Music News

Music and entertainment world pays tribute to the late Bill Withers

The 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Lean On Me' musician has died at the age of 81

Sam Moore
Bill Withers tributes
Bill Withers poses for a portrait backstage on September 16, 1971 in Los Angeles, California.(Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Major figures from across the worlds of music and entertainment have been paying tribute to the late Bill Withers, who has died at the age of 81.

The ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and ‘Lean On Me’ musician’s death on Monday (March 30) was confirmed in a statement issued by his family today (April 3), with his cause of death being attributed to heart complications.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” the statement reads. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

Bill Withers
The late Bill Withers (Picture: Getty)

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

A flurry of tributes have been posted on social media this afternoon in the wake of Withers’ passing, including from the likes of Brian Wilson, Nile Rodgers, Jennifer Hudson and Graham Coxon.

You can see a selection of the tributes to Withers below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.