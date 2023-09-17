Billboard launches new official TikTok chart

Billboard has launched a chart for music on TikTok.

The long-running American publication announced the chart earlier this week, which is assembled “based on creations, video views and user engagement”.

The chart’s inaugural Number One was revealed to be ‘SkeeYee’ by Sexyy Red, which is currently sitting at No. 67 on the main chart, the Billboard Hot 100. Released back in June, the song skyrocketed to popularity thanks to a trend where users whipped their head during the rapper’s “skeeyee” ad lib.

The rapper has three other songs on the TikTok charts – ‘Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)’, MCVERT’s ‘Face Down’ and ‘Mad At Me’, which place at 19, 27 and 50 respectively.

“I am so excited that so many of my songs are charting on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart,” Sexyy Red told Billboard. “I always knew I would be a No. 1 type of artist, so I want to thank all my fans on TikTok for running my music up! I’m just being me on TikTok and people love it.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat’s ‘Paint The Town Red’ came in at Number Two, having just became the first rap No. 1 on the Hot 100 in over a year this week.

Taylor Swift logged six songs on the chart, including ‘Anti-Hero’, which came in at Number Six.

Elsewhere, the platform recently revealed their songs of the summer for 2023, including tracks from Central Cee and Dave, Mae Stephens and FIFTY FIFTY.

Mae Stephens topped the global Songs of the Summer playlist with her woozy revenge track ‘If We Ever Broke Up’. Speaking on this feat, the Kettering singer said, “I am truly honoured to have the global number one spot for TikTok’s Song of the Summer!”

“I’m speechless, I never imagined it to climb that far. I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported the song, streamed, shared and given it a little boost. You are incredible and I am so thankful. It proves that TikTok can really take someone and boost them so far!”

Other artists featured on the global playlist include Doechii, Ariana Grande and Aqua.