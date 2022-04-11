Billboards teasing a new Travis Scott album appear in California

Four billboards outside Indio, California have teased the fourth studio album from Travis Scott, ‘Utopia’.

The billboards were spotted yesterday (April 10) on the Interstate 10 (I-10) highway. In order, the billboards read: “PSST……. Looking for UTOPIA? WRONG WAY!” The fourth billboard sports the logo of Scott’s label, Cactus Jack, confirming his involvement.

View photos of the billboards, as shared by culture aggregate SAINT, below:

Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022

Due to their proximity to the grounds of Coachella – the festival at which Scott was reportedly slated to headline prior to the Astroworld tragedy – Variety have speculated that the billboards may also be a comment on the event. They point out that the signage is in the opposite direction to the festival site.

Scott has incrementally increased his public presence in the months following the tragedy, including launching announcing a multi-million-dollar initiative entitled Project HEAL and performing at an Oscars pre-party.

He continues to face legal trouble in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, however, with recent accusations of violating a gag order regarding to the incident and the proceedings of some 100 lawsuits combined into one ongoing case.

A day prior to the November 2021 tragedy, Scott had released two new songs, ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’. It is currently unknown as to whether the songs will appear on ‘Utopia’. He had confirmed the album’s title earlier in the year, while promising “a whole new sound” and conceptually focusing on “being a better person”.