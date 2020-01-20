Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will be recording a new album and releasing a documentary in 2020.

The singer revealed her plans ahead of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert at the weekend.

When asked if a new album was coming in 2020, she replied: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

She also gave an update on her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

It is expected to follow Eilish in the wake of the release of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in March last year.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she added. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

The singer recently confirmed that she’s recording the theme for upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in history to do so.

Describing the honour, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

The singer is also nominated for three gongs at this year’s forthcoming NME Awards 2020, including Best Album In The World, Best Song In The World and Best Solo Act In The World.

The likes of Slowthai, The 1975, Yungblud, AJ Tracey, FKA twigs, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Foals, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey have also got multiple nods each.

Returning on February 12, the NME Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and will feature live performances from The 1975 who will be joined by the previously announced Yungblud and Beabadoobee.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis will also be the recipient of this year’s coveted Godlike Genius Award.