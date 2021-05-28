Billie Eilish adds extra UK tour date due to overwhelming demand

Billie Eilish has added an extra date to her 2022 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand”, after tickets for the previously announced shows went on sale today (May 28).

The star will bring her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour to the UK and Ireland next summer, kicking off in Belfast on June 3.

The additional date will take place at London’s The O2 on June 25, bringing Eilish’s total number of shows at the venue on this stint up to five. She will also play at the arena on June 10, 11, 12 and 16.

Advertisement

Tickets for the new show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

UK: Due to overwhelming demand, Billie has added an additional show in London at the O2 Arena on Jun 25. Purchase your tickets now at https://t.co/6hWuy4ELSv pic.twitter.com/TfpXiJQNlX — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 28, 2021

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour will begin with a North American leg next February, with the first show taking place in New Orleans. Before that, Eilish will headline a handful of US festivals late this year, including Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful, Delaware’s Firefly, New York’s Governors Ball and Austin’s Austin City Limits.

Meanwhile, the teen star will return with her second album, also called ‘Happier Than Ever’, on July 30. The tracklist includes 2020 singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’, as well as the recently released ‘Your Power’.

Announcing the album, Eilish called it “my favorite thing i’ve ever created”. “i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

The record was co-written and produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas and recorded in LA. It will not feature any external songwriters or producers.