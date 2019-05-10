Billie Eilish admits she had serious doubts over her debut album

“I’ve never felt that way, where it’s my child and I don’t want anybody’s hands on it,”

Billie Eilish has admitted that she had serious doubts over her debut album only a day before it was released.

The 17-year-old singer released ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go’ to critical acclaim in March – including a five star review from NME.

But Eilish admits she had second thoughts about the album only a day before it was released.

The singer was at a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping when she started doubting the decision to release the record.

“I’ve never felt that way, where it’s my child and I don’t want anybody’s hands on it,” she told Billboard. “[It’s rare] to actually really fuck with what you make and create. I didn’t want the world to be able to tell me how they feel about this thing I love.”

As it happened, the record catapulted her to worldwide fame.

It became the fastest selling of 2019 so far after shifting 275,000 albums during its first five days on sale, and over 118 million on-demand audio streams.

It subsequently meant that her upcoming Glastonbury performance has been upgraded to cope with demand.

“We’re currently moving her – she’s on John Peel at the moment but she’s much too big, really, for the slot,” Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley.

“It’s happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It’s been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.”