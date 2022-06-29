Billie Eilish and Finneas invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Billie Eilish and Finneas, who won an Oscar for their James Bond theme earlier this year, have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The Academy announced its complete list of 397 invitees to its board on Tuesday night (June 28). The 397 names include actors, directors, musicians, producers, film editors and more.

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

Billie Eilish and Finneas notably lead the music category of invitees following their win of Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘No Time To Die’ earlier this year. With the win, Eilish became the youngest person to win the “triple crown” of film music: an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for ‘No Time To Die’.

Other musicians invited to join the Academy include composers Amie Doherty, Lili Hadyn, Leo Heiblum, Natalie Holt, Nathan Johnson, Jacobo Lieberman, Ariel Rose Marx and Hesham Nazih.

Other notable invitees across other categories include actors Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night In Soho), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Troy Kotsur (CODA) as well as writer-directors Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) and Sian Harries Heder (CODA).

Last weekend, Billie Eilish became Glastonbury’s youngest-ever headliner. “As ever, Billie’s greatest strength has been embracing the road less well trodden and bringing the weirdness into the mainstream, not watering it down for the general public,” NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote in a four-star review of her performance at the Pyramid Stage.

“Tonight’s show felt like proof that the future is here, and Glastonbury’s future remains rock-solid for the next half-century if they continue to trust their guts and push things forward.”

Before the performance, Eilish spoke to NME for last week’s cover story – which is also being printed in a special edition run of 1,000 copies – declaring that she feels “so honoured to be a part of” the festival.