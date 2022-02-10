Billie Eilish and Finneas meet with Joe Biden in The White House

Billie Eilish and Finneas have met with President Joe Biden in The White House.

The musician siblings were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.

Sharing a picture of the president with Eilish and Finneas, Biden’s official POTUS Instagram account wrote: “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House.

“Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander [the Biden family’s new dog].”

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz told Bloomberg that the Biden family “have been long time fans” of Eilish and her brother.

Eilish was in Washington D.C. yesterday (February 9) as part of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, with the singer performing at the Capital One Arena in the US capital.

The singer previously performed in support of Biden at the Democratic National Committee’s virtual 2020 convention, where she delivered her first public performance of her song ‘My Future’.

Earlier this week Eilish and Finneas scored their first-ever Oscar nominations after their theme song for the James Bond film No Time To Die was nominated for Best Original Song.

Eilish will headline Coachella in April along with Harry Styles and Kanye West. She’ll also top the bill at Glastonbury in June.