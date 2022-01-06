Billie Eilish and Kanye West to reportedly headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish and Kanye West are reportedly set to headline Coachella 2022.

The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across two consecutive weekends (April 15-17 and 22-24) after COVID forced the cancellation of its 2020 and 2021 editions.

As fans await an official announcement from the festival, sources have now told Variety that Eilish and West will top the bill on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively. Consequence Of Sound subsequently claimed to have received the same information.

It comes after reports that Swedish House Mafia will also headline, though it remains unclear as to where they’ll appear on the line-up.

Last month, it was reported that Travis Scott had been removed from the Coachella 2022 bill following the November Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed and many injured in a crowd surge.

Scott had been announced as a headliner for the axed Coachella 2020 alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. According to TMZ, Rage will not play this year’s event.

An official line-up announcement is expected in the coming days. Coachella 2022 is now sold out, though there are fears it could be delayed for a fifth time amid concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID.

Eilish, 20, would become the youngest artist to top the bill at Coachella, having made a thrilling debut at the festival in 2019. In a glowing review of the performance, NME hailed the pop star as “a future headliner”.

In June, the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer will also become the youngest solo artist to headline Glastonbury.

Kanye West, who is reportedly at work on ‘DONDA 2’, made a headline appearance at Coachella back in 2011.