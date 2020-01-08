Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more to perform at this year’s Grammys

Billie Eilish and Lizzo are set to perform at this year’s Grammys, it has been announced.

The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony is due to take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center venue on Sunday, January 26.

Posting on Twitter earlier today (January 8), the Recording Academy confirmed a number of big names who will be taking to the stage throughout the evening.

Leading the announcement is Eilish – who has been nominated for six awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist and Song. Lizzo, who’s up for a total of eight statues, will also perform to the star-studded crowd.

Elsewhere, we’ll see special live outings from Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. You can see the announcement above.

This year’s Grammys also includes multiple nominations for Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in an awards list dominated by women in the pop categories.

Other nods go to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend. Lewis Capaldi, meanwhile, is up for Song of the Year for his huge single ‘Someone You Loved’.

In other news, Billie Eilish saw in the New Year by launching a new sustainable clothing line with H&M. Items on offer include an oversized T-shirt, jumper and a bucket hat emblazoned with her logo.