Billie Eilish has announced that her long-awaited collaboration with Rosalía is coming this week.

Rosalía first discussed the joint track in March 2019, saying that she “couldn’t wait” to finish it. Last April, the Spanish singer-songwriter revealed she and Eilish had been working on the song during lockdown, and said that its completion was “getting closer”.

Taking to Instagram tonight (January 19), Eilish revealed that the single – titled ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ – will arrive this coming Thursday (January 21), as will its official video.

“You guys have been waiting for this,” the star wrote, confirming that the track will feature on an upcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria. Check out the post below.

Both Eilish and Rosalía also previewed their respective parts from the ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ video, which sees the pair standing in a blue-lit studio space.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac in 2019, Eilish said that she reached “some notes I have never even thought about” while recording her vocals for the song.

“[Rosalía] knows what she wants, it’s very refreshing… I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the only person I’ve met who’s really like this’. ‘It was dope to work with her. [She’s] the nicest girl, oh my god.”

Billie Eilish is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, which came out in March 2019 . Last year, she shared the singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ as well as her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.