Billie Eilish announces BBC TV special ‘Up Close’

Billie Eilish has announced details of her new BBC special, Billie Eilish: Up Close.

The programme will be broadcast in support of the singer’s second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which is set for release on Friday (July 30).

After the special was previously hinted at last month, Billie Eilish: Up Close has now been confirmed and is set to be broadcast on Saturday (July 31) on BBC One at 10:30pm.

“In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world,” a press release for the special states.

Watch ’@BillieEilish: Up Close’ a brand new show hosted by @ClaraAmfo on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer from Saturday 31st July at 10:30pm 💫 PLUS Billie will make her Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, see it on @BBCiPlayer from 11:15pm later that night + hear it in full on R1 on 5th August 🎤 pic.twitter.com/NMTVfdhfFi — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 26, 2021

Eilish will also be making her debut in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, which will see the singer perform new music and “an incredible cover”.

The session will be available to watch on Saturday from 11:15pm on BBC iPlayer, while the cover will be heard for the first time on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12pm.

A separate Billie Eilish concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is set to premiere on Disney+ in September.