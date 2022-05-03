Billie Eilish announces climate-focused event ‘Overheated’ in London

Billie Eilish has announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that is set to take place at The O2 in London next month.

The six-day event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 to coincide with the UK and Ireland leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour (you can find any remaining tickets to the tour here).

Overheated will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”, according to a press release.

Subjects such as developing greening practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion are set to be explored during panel discussions. Live performances, screenings of the Overheated documentary (which features appearances from Yungblud, Glastonbury‘s Emily Eavis and Girl In Red) and climate action opportunities are also promised.

Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas are set to give introductions during the event on June 10, while a special keynote speaker is also set to be confirmed. Sigrid will perform live during Overheated‘s ‘Music Climate Session’ on June 16.

All profits from ticket sales for Overheated will be donated to the organisations Support + Feed and REVERB. Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis.”

Pre-sale tickets, which are available for The O2, Priority and Live Nation customers as well as fans who opted in when purchasing ‘Happier Than Ever’ UK tickets, will go on sale tomorrow (May 4) at 9am. General sale will then follow on Friday (May 6) at 9am. You can find out more information about Overheated by heading here.

Eilish was among the artists who supported the recent launch of the “US chapter” of Music Declares Emergency, which is dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to the global climate and ecological emergency.