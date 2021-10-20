Billie Eilish announces ‘Eilish’ perfume: “One of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”

Billie Eilish has shared details about her first fragrance, titled ‘Eilish’.

The pop star said she was “SO EXCITED” to reveal that she has been working on launching the product, which is contained in a torso-shaped bottle.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favourite smell in the WORLD.” part of Eilish’s message on Instagram read, posted alongside a photo of her showing off the perfume.

“Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

The artist said that the fragrance will be available to purchase soon.

Meanwhile, Eilish is one of many stars of Dear Earth, a YouTube Original special set to air this Saturday (October 23) that seeks to encourage viewers to take better action against climate change.

The film is set to “inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians,” according to YouTube’s global head of original content Susanne Daniels.

Other acts involved in the project include BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith, Anitta and Tinashe.

Earlier this month Eilish also added three more dates to the forthcoming Australian and New Zealand leg of her 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour.