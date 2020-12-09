Billie Eilish announces festive new radio show ‘The Holiday Edition’

Billie Eilish has announced a festive new radio show on Apple Music, The Holiday Edition.

The pop star launched her six-part Me & Dad Radio series earlier this year, in which she and her father (Patrick O’Connell) discussed a range of subjects and shared some of their favourite music.

Tonight (December 9), Eilish took to social media to reveal that she will be returning to Apple Music 1 this week for The Holiday Edition.

The special “radio + playlist” broadcast will air on the station this Friday (December 11) at 12pm (PT)/ 8pm (GMT). You can see it’s official poster, which features a toddler Eilish, below.

Billie Eilish – “the holiday edition”

A radio show + playlist on @applemusic 1

Listen this Friday at 12pm PT https://t.co/cooQcdCFvP pic.twitter.com/B7cjHTdk6P — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 9, 2020

Further details on the forthcoming show have not yet been revealed.

Eilish is also set to perform on Cyndi Lauper‘s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert on Friday evening, joining the likes of Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers for the virtual event.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently revealed some of her top songs of the year, giving a special shout out to The Strokes and their latest album ‘The New Abnormal’.

“There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man,” Eilish said of the NYC band. “I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

The singer recently cancelled her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour, having previously postponed the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible,” she told fans.