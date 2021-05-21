Billie Eilish announces ‘Happier Than Ever’ 2022 world tour dates

Billie Eilish has announced plans for a world tour in support of her forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The pop star will hit the road in 2022 with dates lined up in the UK and Ireland in the cities of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin in June. The dates will take in four shows at London’s O2 Arena. You can view the full list of dates below.

Tickets for the ‘Happier Than Ever The World Tour’ UK dates go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10am and can be purchased here.

The global tour will kick off in in New Orleans on February 3 and includes two nights at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on February 18-19, as well as a show at Newark’s Prudential Center on February 22. It will wrap up with three nights at LA’s Forum on April 6, 8 and 9 before heading to the UK and Europe.

The singer previously cancelled her ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ world tour, in December 2020 explaining that no alternative solutions were available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s forthcoming album is due for release on July 30.

“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” Eilish wrote last month.

“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

‘Happier Than Ever’ will contain 16 tracks, including the previously-released singles ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’ along with with new single ‘Your Power’. Song titles such as ‘Everybody Dies’, ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’ also appear on the tracklisting.

According to a press release, the upcoming album was written by Eilish alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas – who also produced the LP in Los Angeles. It adds that ‘Happier Than Ever’ does not feature any outside songwriters or producers.