Billie Eilish announces huge 2020 UK arena tour

Billie Eilish has announced a huge UK arena tour in 2020 – taking in two dates at The O2 in London.

The singer will hit the road for the ‘Where Do We Go?’ jaunt next July kicking off with two shows at Manchester Arena on July 21 and 22, a gig at Birmingham Arena on July 24 before finishing up with a double header at The O2 on July 26, 27. Tickets go on sale on Friday October 4 at 9am.

The shows will be Eilish’s first in the UK since she performed at Glastonbury and the Reading and Leeds Festival over the summer.

She will also be appearing for a series of European shows earlier in the month.

The full list of Billie Eilish’s ‘Where Do We Go?’ 2020 tour dates are:

9 July 2020 Spain, TBC

10 July 2020 Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive (festival)

13 July 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

14 July 2020 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 July 2020 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

17 July 2020 Milano, Italy, MIND (Area Expo) (festival)

18 July 2020 Paris, France, Lollapalooza (festival)

19 July 2020 Werchter, Belgium, Werchter Boutique (festival)

21 July 2020 Manchester Arena

22 July 2020 Manchester Arena

24 July 2020 Arena Birmingham

26 July 2020 London, The O2

27 July 2020 London, The O2

Meanwhile, Eilish is set to star alongside actor Woody Harrelson on the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The US comedy show starts its 45th season this weekend and Eilish is the show’s first musical guest of the year.