Billie Eilish announces Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl In Red as support for UK tour

Billie Eilish has announced her support acts for the UK and Ireland dates of her forthcoming tour.

Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl In Red will join the star for the gigs, which begin in June 2022.

News of the gigs’ support acts comes along with a newly-added date for the otherwise sold-out shows. Eilish will now perform an additional London set on June 26, with tickets on sale tomorrow (August 13) at 9am BST here.

Billie Eilish will play:

JUNE 2022

Friday 3 – Belfast, SSE Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Saturday 4 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Sunday 5 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jungle)

Tuesday 7 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Wednesday 8 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jungle)

Friday 10 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Saturday 11 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Sunday 12 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Tuesday 14 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (with Jessie Reyez)

Wednesday 15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Thursday 16 – London, The O2 (with Jungle)

Saturday 25 – London, The O2 (with Arlo Parks)

Sunday 26 – London, The O2 (with Girl In Red)

Reacting to the announcement, Arlo Parks posted a message to Eilish on Twitter. “You are an artist, a shapeshifter n a sweetheart!! Thank you for the opportunity to share your stage in front of 20,000 people – I cannot wait to be RIPPING IT UP WITH YOU” she said. Girl In Red and Jungle also shared the news.

IM SUPPORTING @billieeilish AT THE O2 ARENA ON JUNE 25th!!!! You are an artist, a shapeshifter n a sweetheart!! Thank you for the opportunity to share your stage in front of 20,000 people – I cannot wait to be RIPPING IT UP WITH YOU 🌪🌪🌪 Tickets: https://t.co/1trlotmpbD pic.twitter.com/MvfssfCx7r — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) August 12, 2021

BILLIEEE 😭😭😭❤️❤️ SEE U IN O2 ARENAA pic.twitter.com/tf71qFO0Ga — girl in red (@_girlinred_) August 12, 2021

We will be joining the iconic @billieeilish for some shows next year in London, Manchester and Dublin. It’s gonna be beautiful 🤩 https://t.co/6MBnuwopLt https://t.co/uGAnRATBvP — Jungle (@jungle4eva) August 12, 2021

Eilish is also strongly rumoured to be headlining next year’s Glastonbury Festival. It’s been noticed that the June shows lead right up to Glastonbury weekend. She’s now listed as ‘To Be Confirmed’ on the respected eFestivals forum and rumours list.

The shows are in support of her newly-released second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which outsold the rest of the top 10 albums in the UK combined, to win Eilish her second UK Number One.

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt said: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”