Billie Eilish announces last minute intimate London show

Bille Eilish has announced a last-minute intimate show in London. Earlier today (August 26) the pop star took to her Instagram stories to announce the gig. Check out the event poster and details below.

The poster, which you can view below, reads “Electric Ballroom” and “one night only in London”. The performance will occur at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on Tuesday August 29. The following night, her brother Finneas will play a sold-out show at the same venue.

“London doing a special lil performance for you,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram stories post. “If you signed up for email alerts at my pop-up this week, you’ll get an email with a unique code to access tickets.”

Billie Eilish headlined Leeds Festival last night (August 25) and is set to headline Reading Festival tomorrow (August 27). Last night (August 25), the 21-year-old became the youngest act to headline Leeds, beating out London rapper Dave who headlined last year at the age of 24. Her historic set saw Eilish bring out her biggest hits and early-career classics to deliver a career-spanning performance.

For her set, Eilish (and her brother Finneas) treated those in attendance to a massive setlist containing over 20 songs including set opener ‘Bury A Friend’, the Barbie soundtrack’s ‘What Was I Made For?’, ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Oxytocin’, ‘Bad Guy’ and show-closer ‘Happier Than Ever’.

While performing her track ‘What Was I Made For?’, Eilish referenced and cracked up to a viral TikTok meme, in which user @queenzziel0cthevoice dueted the karaoke version of Billie’s music the song, singing the first verse in a slightly different pronunciation, which sounds like “Although Enjoyment” when the original lyric is “All the enjoyment.”

