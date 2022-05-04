Billie Eilish announces livestream concert ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ UK and European tour

A livestream Billie Eilish concert has been announced ahead of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ UK and European tour.

The singer-songwriter will team up with her brother and collaborator Finneas at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Germany for the stripped-back show on June 1, which will see the pair performing tracks from Eilish’s recent album and her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

“Performing is such a special thing for me, and to be able to reconnect with my fans back in Europe after so long, is huge,” Eilish said of the concert.

“In collaborating with Billie we have been given the opportunity to create an evening of optimism with one of the most inspiring talents of our generation,” added Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG.

Fans across Europe can win the chance to get tickets to attend the show in person through a range of local contests linked to the theme of digital optimism.

The concert will be streamed via MagentaTV, MagentaMusik and the Telekom Electronic Beats TikTok Channel, along with a select number of venues and public events across Europe. More information is available here.

Yesterday (May 3), Eilish announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that is set to take place at The O2 in London next month.

The six-day event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 to coincide with the UK and European leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour (you can find any remaining tickets to the tour here).

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (May 6) at 9am. You can find out more information about Overheated by heading here.