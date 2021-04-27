Billie Eilish announces new album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has seemingly confirmed that she will release her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ on July 30.

Eilish confirmed the release after billboards featuring the album title and a release date at the end of July have begun to appear in cities across the globe.

“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!”

News of the singer’s anticipated follow-up to ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ comes a day after she posted a 15-second clip of the title track, in which she’s heard singing “When I’m away from you / I’m happier than ever…”

Against an acoustic stripped-back guitar, Eilish is seen sat in a chair in the clip with her back to the camera before turning to face the screen.

billie eilish – happier than ever – 30 july pic.twitter.com/L9CSfyiwyf — kelson comentando bbb (@kelsucker) April 27, 2021

Last week (April 21), Eilish teased that something new was on the way, leading fans to speculate it was her much-anticipated follow up album.

Alongside a photo of herself on Instagram, Eilish wrote: “Things are comingggg.”

Eilish also recently explained how the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to get back in the studio.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID,” she told Stephen Colbert.

“That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”

Colbert later asked in the interview if Eilish had unleashed the full capabilities of her voice on the new album, to which she replied: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

As well as singing the theme to the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, last year also saw Eilish drop the huge new single ‘Therefore I Am‘.

The singer also suggested in February that as many as 16 songs are in contention to feature on her forthcoming second album.