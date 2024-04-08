Billie Eilish announces new album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’

Billie Eilish has announced details of a new album titled ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ – check out the details below.

The singer revealed the news of a new release earlier today (April 8), when she shared an update with fans on on her Instagram page. According to the post, the new album will be titled ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’, and is set to arrive on May 17.

She also revealed the album artwork, which features her barefoot, underwater, and sinking below a white wooden door.

“‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she wrote in the caption. “So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd.”

Eilish continued, revealing that she would not be dropping any singles from the project ahead of its release as she wants to give the album to fans “all at once”.

“Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” the caption concluded. “Love you love you love you.”



According to a new press release, the album was written by both Eilish and Finneas, and will arrive in digital and limited physical variants. Following her comments made about lack of sustainability in the vinyl world, she has confirmed that the physical copies of ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ will be made using 100 per cent recyclable materials. You can find out more and pre-order the album here.

The announcement arrives after Eilish shared a series of cryptic messages across her social media pages in recent days, hinting that a new announcement was on the horizon. These included what is now the album title tattooed on her, as well as brief snippets of what has now been confirmed as the album artwork on her ‘Close Friends’ story – which she allowed all followers surprise access to.

It also comes after Eilish revealed that her forthcoming third album is mastered, signifying that it is complete, back in February. Similarly, back in December, Eilish also stated the album was “almost done,” and that fans will know more “at some point.”

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ will mark the singer’s third studio album, and the follow-up to her 2021 release ‘Happier Than Ever’. Her first album arrived back in 2019 in the form of the breakthrough LP ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Following ‘Happier Than Ever’ Eilish dropped the EP ‘Guitar Songs’, as part of a surprise launch in 2022. It contained two tracks ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’.

She has also released two mammoth singles for film soundtracks –the Grammy and Academy Award-winning track ‘What Was I Made For?’, released as part of the Barbie Soundtrack, and Oscar-winning James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

Last year, the pop singer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast.“I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

She elaborated on exactly what’s changed, explaining: “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking.”