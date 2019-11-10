Billie Eilish reveals new single ‘everything i wanted’ will be released this week

Set your alarms...

Billie Eilish has announced that she’s releasing new single ‘everything I wanted’ later this week.

It comes after the young pop star teased last week that she was releasing new music. In an Instagram story shared on November 6, she told her fans that a new Vanity Fair piece about her wouldn’t be out for a few weeks, but as a “compromise” she’d be releasing a new song next week.

Taking to Twitter tonight (November 10), the ‘bad guy’ singer shared the name of the new single and that fans can expect it on Wednesday, November 13, at 4pm Pacific Time.

Titled ‘everything I wanted’, the new song comes after Eilish released her debut solo album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ earlier this year.

See her tweet announcing the new song below:

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been writing new songs, her brother and songwriting partner Finneas revealed last month.

“We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure,” he told Zane Lowe. “She’s in a really good place.”