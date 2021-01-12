Billie Eilish announces release of new photobook and audio companion

Billie Eilish has announced the upcoming release of a new photobook and audio companion.

Billie Eilish will give fans “an intimate inside look at her life and career – both on and off the stage”, according to an official synopsis.

The book, which was created by the star herself, will include hundreds of previously unseen photos and cover her childhood, life on tour, and more.

Advertisement

The audiobook, meanwhile, will be published at the same time as the photo book, but will be a standalone product that will see Eilish reflect on her life so far. In it, she will share stories that have never been told before about her personal life and meteoric career, as well as see memories about the star shared by her parents.

“This is an audiobook like no other – providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words,” the pre-order page reads. Both books will be released on May 11 and can be pre-ordered here now.

“Billie Eilish” – The photo book by Billie

Get the book and the audiobook companion (narrated by Billie) on 5/11.

Pre-order now https://t.co/PAYxvTW64A pic.twitter.com/MM95UUVI8Y — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 12, 2021

In a press release, Eilish said: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Gretchen Young, the Vice President of publisher Grand Central Publishing, added: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working on the first book by iconic singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.

“Her unique combination of sophisticated artistic vision and tenacious creative energy shines through on every page, and the vibrant visual nature of how she has chosen to share herself and her truth captures perfectly the unassailable authenticity for which she is so beloved by her ever-growing legions of fans.”

Advertisement

The books aren’t the only project Eilish will share this year that will give fans a bigger glimpse into her life. Next month, the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry will premiere, going behind-the-scenes from the early days of her career to her current superstar status.

Meanwhile, late last year, the musician said she was getting ready to start “a new era”. Posting on her Instagram Story, she told fans she would be changing her hair style after the release of the Apple TV+ documentary and that would signal “the end of an era”.

“I’m gonna give you a new era,” she continued. “I have announcements to make, I’ve got some shit to put out.”