Billie Eilish announces ‘What Was I Made For’ for ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Billie Eilish has announced the release date and title of her new song for the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer took to social media to reveal that she is one of the featured artists contributing to the highly anticipated film’s soundtrack. Eilish shared that the upcoming song ‘What Was I Made For?’ will make listeners “sob”.

To announce the song, the 21-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram of the Barbie logo with the track’s title written above it. The caption read: “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me. This movie is gonna change your lives and hopefully, this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

She also tagged her brother and frequent producer Finneas in the post, signifying that they collaborated on the song.

‘What Was I Made For?’ is set for release on July 13 at 10am. Eilish is the latest contributor to join the star-studded group of artists to provide music for the Mark Ronson produced soundtrack.

The line-up of musicians was revealed back in May and included Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayke, Haim, the Kid Laroi, and Lizzo. Songs that have been released since the announcement include Dua Lipa‘s lead single for the film ‘Dance the Night’, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s collab ‘Barbie World’, PinkPantheress‘ song ‘Angel’, Karol G’s ‘Watati’, and most recently, Charli XCX‘s ‘Speed Drive’.

In other Barbie news, the film recently received as 12A classification rating in the UK. Reasons for the film’s 12A classification are the film’s supposed use of “moderate innuendo”, “brief sexual harassment”, “violence”, “dangerous behaviour” and more.

The film was also banned in Vietnam because the it includes the “nine dash line map” that depicts islands in the South China Sea as being controlled by Beijing.

“We do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper stated, citing Vi Kien Thanh, the director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Earlier this year, Eilish shared the Labrinth collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’, from the Euphoria soundtrack and made her acting debut in Donald Glover’s Swarm. Last year, she revealed that she had started work on her new album – the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 sophomore LP ‘Happier Than Ever‘. She returns to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds festival this August. Visit here for tickets and more information.