Billie Eilish appears to confirm Glastonbury 2022 performance

Billie Eilish has apparently announced that she will be playing Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

The singer shared a post shared to her Instagram Stories last night (Sunday October 3), in which she’s seen wearing a hoodie bearing the words ‘Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm’.

The post was captioned ‘2022’, which all but confirms widespread rumours that she will be playing the festival next year.

Fans had been quick to pick up on the fact that her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour of Europe next year has a gap on the schedule on Glastonbury 2022’s Friday night (June 24).

Eilish had announced shows in Paris on June 22, followed by two shows at London’s O2 on June 25 and 26. The June 26 show was announced in August as an additional date due to “overwhelming demand.”

Glastonbury have yet to officially confirm the news. It would see Eilish join the likes of Aerosmith

Elton John has also been heavily rumoured to be performing next year, with a similar gap in the schedule for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age were tipped in August to be headlining the Other Stage on the same evening that Eilish would play the Pyramid. eFestivals said that the rumour was based on “strong info from a top source, also with backing from a second source,”

Having previously been confirmed for 2020, Aerosmith are also likely to return as well judging by their rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates.

Crowded House have also confirmed that they’ll be performing at the festival next June while it is hoped that Diana Ross will return to fill the Sunday afternoon ‘legends slot‘ that she was confirmed for in 2020.

It will be the festival’s first edition since 2019, with 2020’s event – due to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift – and 2021 both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Michael Eavis hinted that the “big names” who were set to play at Glastonbury Festival in 2020 are being lined up for next year’s festival.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Eilish spoke out against Texas’ newly implemented abortion laws during her headline set at Austin City Limits 2021.

At one point during the show, Eilish admitted: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here.

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fuckin’ victims, and you deserve everything in the world,” she continued. “And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up.”