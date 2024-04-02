Billie Eilish appears to tease new album on billboards around the world

A series of billboards appearing to tease Billie Eilish‘s forthcoming album have been popping in major cities across the world.

Although they do not feature the album title, the billboards which have appeared in New York, Los Angeles and Sydney, feature her blohsh symbol and what appear to be lyric snippets saying things like “Did I cross the line?,” “I try to live in black and white” and “She’s the headlights I’m the deer.”

The lyrics on the billboards also feature a shade of blue that is now the profile photo and backdrop of her social media accounts. You can view the billboards below.

Eilish’s team used a similar tactic in 2021 to tease the release of her second full-length album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

New billboards are going up around the world teasing Billie Eilish’s upcoming release! pic.twitter.com/2kUMl0cvGD — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 2, 2024

on my walk to the gym i saw this ad… is it billie related?!? @billieeilish 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DUih44ITlx — sam ✨ (@alljusthesame) April 2, 2024

BUT I'M SO BLUE pic.twitter.com/5JBpyIyjxG — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) April 2, 2024

Another Billie Eilish billboard seen in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/KDEJsOWAc8 — b (@wecantbefrends) April 2, 2024

🚨 É REAL: Confira novo Outdoor relacionado ao terceiro álbum de estúdio de Billie Eilish: "Ela é o farol, eu sou o cervo." pic.twitter.com/rLJolhtMMd — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) April 2, 2024

It comes after Eilish revealed that her forthcoming third album is mastered, signifying that it is complete, back in Feburary.

Back in December, Eilish also confirmed the album was “almost done,” and that fans will know more “at some point.”

Last year, the pop signer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

She elaborated on exactly what’s changed, explaining: “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently responded to the backlash against her recent comments on artists releasing multiple vinyl variants.

In an interview with Billboard discussing her climate activism, Eilish made headlines for criticising the practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants to boost album sales, calling it “wasteful”. “It’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money – and it’s all your favourite artists doing that shit,” she added.

Some outlets such as TMZ and The New York Post interpreted Eilish’s comments as a dig at Taylor Swift, who is known for releasing multiple variants of her albums. Swift’s 2020 album ‘Folklore‘, for instance, had eight vinyl variants; her recent 2022 album ‘Midnights’ sold in five different variants as well.

Eilish has since commented on the response to her vinyl remarks, taking to Instagram stories by beginning: “OK so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article.”

“I wasn’t singling anyone out,” she continued. “These are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.”