Billie Eilish asked kids about their dreams and got a very creepy answer

You'll float too, Billie.

Billie Eilish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, presenting the question posed by her debut album title ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ to various children – with responses ranging from imaginative to disturbing.

The 17-year-old singer was interviewed by Kimmel about the year she’s had, but also featured on the dream-based segment later in the show. “You could pretty much go anywhere,” a child called Atticus told the ‘Bad Guy’ singer in one of the more positive responses.

“Like the desert, India, the West times or the mummy times, or dinosaur times, or prehistoric times.” Watch the full clip below.

Another child talked about escaping zombies in her dreams, which Eilish congratulated her on. A third child, Michael, went a little deeper with his comments on Pennywise, the evil force that manifests as a clown in Stephen King’s IT. “I’ve seen him before,” the boy says.

After Eilish asks if he means in dreams, the boy replied: “No. In real life. I bought him here. He’s on top of your head. He’s sitting on your head and eating candy and he’s eating a cat, and a dog, and a duck, and a fox, and a person. And he’s drinking a grandmother. And he’s eating you.”

“You’re a weird little dude, Michael,” the singer concluded.

Earlier this week (November 19), Eilish also appeared to launch her own children’s clothing range. The artist shared news of the development via a touching post on her Instagram, where she was surrounded by children wearing matching items from the range in her signature neon green look.

Eilish later shared further images of the clothes which are available to buy from her online store now.