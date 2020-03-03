Here’s Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ in the style of Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner

The latest fan cover of Billie Eilish‘s hit single ‘Bad Guy’ has arrived, this time in the style of Arctic Monkeys‘ singer Alex Turner.

The track, taken from Eilish’s acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’, has attracted scores of covers from famous international acts as well as fans imitating them.

Now, YouTube user Daniel Fox has reimagined the song in the style of Alex Turner – though it’s more akin to the singer’s crooning solo work than some of his band’s livelier material. Listen to the track, featuring an impressive impression of Turner, below.

Since the track was released as a single almost a year ago, other notable reworkings have included ‘Bad Guy’ in the style of Green Day, blink-182, and Meghan Trainor. It’s also been a popular parody track, with popular spoofs varying from ‘Dad Guy’ to ‘Bat Guy’.

American band Our Last Night also recently reinvented an Eilish song, instead choosing to give her Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ the rock treatment

Last week (February 24), Finneas responded to claims that his and his sister Billie’s success is down to their parents’ “connections”.

The pop star and her producer brother are the children of Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who are described in Finneas’ Wikipedia entry as an actress and screenwriter and an actor.

“During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors,” he wrote. “Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher. Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry.”