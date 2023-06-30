Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more to appear on Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ podcast

Dua Lipa has announced the third season of her popular At Your Service podcast – featuring the likes of Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim.

On the podcast, the Grammy Award-winning singer has chatted with many iconic guests, including a famed conversation with Monica Lewinsky, who she spoke to last season about women’s rights.

The first episode of the new season of Dua Lipa: At Your Service drops today (June 30) – with the singer sitting down with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg. O

ther guests promised on the podcast this season are Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, You star Penn Badgley, drag superstar Sasha Velour and relationship expert Esther Perel.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” said Dua Lipa said. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution.”

The podcast comes three weeks before Dua Lipa’s acting debut as Mermaid Barbie in the highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie. Starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film will hit theatres on July 21.

For the soundtrack ‘Barbie The Album’, Lipa offered the disco–pop anthem ‘Dance the Night’. In a recent Instagram post, Mark Ronson – the executive producer of the soundtrack – revealed that he reached out to Lipa in a DM to have her participate.

Last weekend, Dua Lipa was tipped to be a special guest on stage at Elton John’s Glastonbury headline set. She later explained her absence to her fans, explaining that she was “cooking for my friends and fam” at the time.

Despite her absence, in a five-star review of his set, NME shared: “Sir Elton left everything on the field. It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”