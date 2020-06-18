Billie Eilish, Robert Plant, Brandon Flowers and Cher are among the artists contributing rare and beloved items to an upcoming auction in aid of the MusiCares Relief Fund.

The likes of Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Barbra Streisand, Depeche Mode, Blake Shelton and others will also donate “one-of-a-kind” items to the Julien’s Auctions event on September 9.

The exact nature of items on offer is yet to be revealed, but artists have been teasing their donations across social media.

Advertisement

Plant tweeted: “Love the guitar been practising in my bedroom for 55 yrs.

Love the guitar been practising in my bedroom for 55 yrs..https://t.co/KgcQTrv6kS — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) June 17, 2020

Julien’s Auctions president Darren Julien said in a statement: “In this new world of social distancing and isolation, music and the arts has brought us together and given us hope and salvation from the despair and loss that we’ve all felt these last months.

“We thank Bill Wyman for his generous offering and are calling on all artists from film, music, sports, fashion and more to look into their closets and archives and donate an iconic item or two to this urgent initiative.”

It comes after MusiCares teamed up with the Recording Academy to support artists suffering financially from the effects of coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities,” Recording Academy chair and interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said at the time.

“We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.”